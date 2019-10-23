Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell announced he was retiring at a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
"The greatest professional privilege of my lifetime has been serving each of you as your Sheriff for the past 20 years. Every single day that I have gone into the Sheriff’s Office, working on your behalf, has been a great honor," Pickell wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
His last day will be Jan. 5, 2020.
"It is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions, deciding when to retire from a job you have loved for so long, but I am confident I am making the right decision, at the right time," Pickell said.
Pickell said his one regret was he was not able to help more people.
He also said he plans to stay in the area.
There will be an appointment process for Pickell's replacement. Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said he wants to hold open meetings and have a public selection process, but it's unclear when or if that would happen.
There is no recommendation from Pickell on who should replace him.
Pickell has held the position for almost 21 years.
"I cannot thank you enough for the trust you have shown in me over the past two decades. Public service has been a way of life for me over my entire career, and I cannot think of a better way to spend a lifetime," Pickell said.
