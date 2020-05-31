Anger, looting and riots all across the country have taken place in response to the death of George Floyd, but residents in Flint are striking a different tone.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says Flint is a beacon of hope as residents peacefully protest racism and police brutality.
He hopes other cities across the nation will look at Flint and act in the same manner while fighting for a change.
A collection of residents, figuratively hand in hand with law enforcement, outside the Genesee County Jail – these two forces coming together to unite rather than fight.
That was the major message from Swanson who took off his gear on Saturday and walked alongside protestors. He also is condemning the actions of the Minnesota officers.
There was a more organized protest on May 31, but the message remains the same that racism will not be tolerated.
Sheriff Swanson and other protestors we spoke to agree to one thing that the talking is over.
“It’s not the George Floyd’s, the Eric Garner’s of the world’s – it’s everybody – the Ahmad Aubrey’s down in Georgia,” said Quajuan Abams, a protester. “Everybody, all of the police forces need to make sure that they’re doing things that right way. They need to focus on the training, the policies, what is considered being combative and what’s considered being combative.”
“When you see things that happen to Mr. Floyd, it’s all of us get painted by the same brush, but that’s not who we are,” said Swanson. “We’re better than that. It starts with law enforcement at the top and then down.”
Swanson has also issued a challenge to other law enforcement agencies across the United States in what he calls a national night of peace.
He’s asking officers to take off their gear and join protesters side by side.
