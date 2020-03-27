“We’re not out there trying to make anyone’s life more difficult, and we’re certainly not there to compliment the problem by having interaction that doesn’t need to take place,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson is driving home the basic message of don’t drive and stay home. He says to only leave your home if it’s a life or death situation.
“People follow the law, they don’t have to worry about interacting with their law enforcement officer,” said Swanson.
Police calls have slowed down during the crisis.
As for traffic stops, Swanson said they’re working on an honor system. He said officers won’t be pulling drivers over during the pandemic unless they’re clearly indicating intoxication otherwise breaking the law.
“We have got a really cool vibe on the street,” said Swanson. “Of course, there’s people making bad decisions, domestics and some other violent crimes but the call volume is significantly reduced.”
Swanson said Governor Whitmer will issue an order soon to release some inmates from the jail to relieve the stress. Candidates include people who have served a majority of their sentence, non-violent offenders and defendants convicted of driving-related crimes.
Swanson said they will be monitoring by tether.
“Our current jail count has never been this low in my career of 29 years,” said Swanson. “It’s below 500.”
The order for the governor’s office is expected at any time.
