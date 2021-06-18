The Genesee County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing man after the boat he was fishing in capsized.
The dive team was dispatched to a water rescue in Atlas Township at Atlas Millpond at 10:15 p.m. on June 17. Three people were fishing in a rowboat which capsized. As they attempted to swim to shore, the victim began to struggle, and was being assisted by the other two.
The Genesee County Sheriff remains on the scene, searching for the 21-year-old man from Southfield, Michigan. The family has been notified of the incident.
