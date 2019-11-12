By this time next year there will be a new sheriff in town in Genesee County.
On Tuesday, Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson announced he is running for the position left open by current Sheriff Robert Pickell’s retirement.
During his campaign kickoff, he told onlookers he wanted to keep many initiatives set in motion by Pickell in place – including the GHOST Task Force that targets human trafficking.
“Human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world and this county needs to be the pioneer that it’s not going to happen here,” Swanson said.
Swanson also talked about two big things he wants to bring to the sheriff’s office.
“We will aggressively partner with our local communities to fight the opioid crisis that is killing our kids, our parents, our friends, our brothers and sisters,” Swanson said.
Swanson also talked about preparing inmates for life after jail.
“We increase our ability to educate our inmate population while they go through the process. That means to teach them trades to go back into the world with a valuable tool so not to come back,” Swanson said.
Swanson is currently joined by two other people in the race for Genesee County sheriff – former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson and interim Flint Police Chief Phil Hart.
Hart and Johnson did not return TV5’s calls for an interview on Tuesday.
Johnson did talk about running for sheriff during a press conference last week.
“Some serious goals for what I can do in this county as a top law enforcement official as far as crime reduction,” Johnson said.
As for Swanson, he believes he has what it takes to be elected Genesee County’s top cop next November.
“We will create a movement both here and in the state and across the country. Because Genesee County is going to make a difference, I will see to it. That’s why I’m here running to be your sheriff of Genesee County,” Swanson said.
