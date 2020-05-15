The Genesee County Treasurer is warning of fake letters being sent to residents.
Treasurer Deb Cherry said the letters demand immediate payment for tax debt, penalties and interest owed to the state.
The letters say if it’s ignored the state will seize property and my garnish bank accounts and income.
Cherry said she checked with the state and these letters are questionable.
Anyone who gets a letter is encouraged to report it to the Genesee County Sheriff by calling (810) 257-3407. Sheriff Chris Swanson said any effort to take advantage of people will be investigated.
If you get a letter and have questions about possible state debts, you can call the Treasury Collections Service Center at (517) 636-5265.
Cherry is reminding all Genesee County residents that delinquent tax foreclosures will NOT occur until March 31, 2021, based on the hardship so many people are facing due to COVID-19.
