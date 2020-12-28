There will not be an increase in water rates for Genesee County communities in 2021, according to the Genesee County Drain Commission's Office of Division of Water and Waste Services.
For the fourth year in a row, GCDC-WWS is reporting no rate increase to the local communities for water delivery.
The Genesee County Water and Waste Advisory Board approved the unchanged rates for 2021. The board includes representatives from 42 townships, villages, and cities.
“The combination of cost controls, continued efforts to improve efficiencies, and cost savings emanating from operating our own water system have been critical to this achievement,” Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright said. “More than anything however, I would like to give tremendous credit to the dedicated women and men working for our Drain office. The operational staff at the plant, as well as our operations and maintenance crews, and other support staff do an outstanding job performing critical tasks with tremendous efficiency.”
