Genesee County woman scores $1.1 million playing Michigan Lottery game

A woman from Genesee County can’t believe she’s a lottery winner after playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000 a Week For Life game.
The lucky player, who wanted to stay anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Admiral gas station located at 7561 Miller Rd in Swartz Creek.
“I like playing the $2 scratch-off games,” the player said. “I usually buy three at a time but decided to grab a couple extra this time and it paid off! I’ve told my family that I won and feel like I’m living in a dream!”
The Genesee County woman claimed her prize at the Lottery headquarters. She chose to receive her prize in a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.1 million rather than annual payments of $52,000 for 20 years or life. The lucky player plans to invest her winnings.
“Winning means no more living paycheck-to-paycheck for me,” the player said.
The Michigan Lottery said players have won more than $11 million playing $1,000 a Week For Life, which launched in July 2020.
