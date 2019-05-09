A Mid-Michigan woman scored half a million dollars on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The 52-year-old Genesee County woman picked up the “Full of 500s” ticket at a Speedway on Miller Road in Flint.
"I bought the Full of $500's ticket thinking that it would be great to win $500," said the woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never in my wildest dreams thought I would win $500,000!"
The woman said she scratched off the ticket in her car and broke down in tears when she realized she had won.
She said she plans to pay off all of her bills, buy a new car, and then save the remainder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.