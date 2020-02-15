A Genesee County woman is $300,000 richer after winning on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin Show.
Tammy Wood, 60, won the prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin Show, according to lottery officials.
Wood was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.
“When I got the call about the show, I thought it had to be too good to be true,” Wood said. “I waited for my husband to come home and we did some research before calling the Lottery back.”
Wood said she can finally take summers off after her big win.
“I teach three- and four-year-olds, so winning $300,000 means I can finally take summers off. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with my family,” Wood said.
Wood was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show by random drawing.
