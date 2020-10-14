Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced new community partners that will support the sheriff’s IGNITE program, which allows inmates at the county jail to receive an education and set them up for success once they are released.
The NFL Alumni Detroit chapter began a $2,000 scholarship on Wednesday for inmates at the Genesee County Jail as part of the program.
The initial check was handed to Swanson by former Michigan football players Braylon Edwards and Devin Gardner.
“There is hope for some. That not everybody’s lost. There are people that make bad decisions. There are people that come from bad environments. They need a second chance in life,” Swanson said.
IGNITE’s aim is to use education to prevent former criminals from returning to jail.
The program is working with Mott Community College and Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools.
“We would love to put ourselves out of business. So if we can build individuals up with the skillset they need to succeed, then we would no longer need the jail and the return visits,” said Al Peters, with Mt. Morris schools.
IGNITE and Mt. Morris schools are helping 300 students in the jail.
According to Peters, more than 100 students have either grown a grade level in math or reading in the past 36 days.
Andre Norman was once looking out from behind bars. He said counseling and education helped him turn his life around.
“I wish that the people inside could see the folks out here in front of this building. Because the people inside, they’re isolated. They’re kept away. They don’t see their families and they’re dealing with the COVID scenario on top of that. So to see people caring is the most important thing that we can do,” Norman said.
