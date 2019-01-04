Genesee District Library (GDL) has announced honorees for the 18th Annual Black History month brunch.
The event will be held on February 2nd at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc at 10 a.m.
Each year the GDL honors people who are making a positive difference in the community.
The Award Of Excellence will be presented to 1st District County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, 2005 Greater Flint Afro-American Hall of Fame inductee Clifton Turner, and the President of Mott Community College, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea.
The Partner in Progress Award will go to St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center which provides life skills, education and workplace training, empowering women and men to become self-sufficient.
The brunch will feature three-time Grammy-nominated gospel singer Anita Wilson from Chicago.
Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Genesee District Library’s Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens.
Tickets for the event are $35 each and can be purchased at the Genesee District Library’s Headquarters Branch, 4195 W. Pasadena Avenue, during regular hours, or online at www.thegdl.org. For more information, call 810-230-9613.
