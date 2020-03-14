The Genesee District Library will be closed temporarily due to coronavirus concerns.
The library announced its closing on Saturday, March 14.
The library closed at noon on Saturday.
Library users who have borrowed materials do not need to worry about due dates or late fees. Officials have asked that library users do not return items to the dropbox until they have reopened. Officials said that items on hold will still be there when the library reopens.
Digital library services are free and available 24 hours a day.
There is no word on when officials plan to reopen the library.
TV5 will update you when that information is available.
