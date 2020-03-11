Genesee County is celebrating economic growth and is looking forward to the future.
The Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Wednesday, March 11.
“There’s constant activity,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, director of economic development.
Rossmaessler said this year’s gathering focused on investing in talent and economic growth.
“What make Flint and Genesee a unique place is the proximity to Metro Detroit, three highways, two rail systemss. But also a chance to be a part of a comeback story. We’re building something right here in Genesee County,” Rossmaessler said.
Part of the event showcased the chamber’s 2019 annual report that details how the chamber collaborated with members, partners, and investors to broaden the talent pipeline.
“Today we’re talking about a few projects that we worked on last year. We had a couple big announcements. I think it was 368 jobs created through projects that we worked on,” Rossmaessler said.
According to Rossmaessler, 2019’s accomplishments consist of supporting more than $26 million in private investments, hiring 418 teams through the Summer Youth Initiative Program, contracting 9,500 hotel room nights in the county, and training 531 certified tourism ambassadors in the county.
He said the growth doesn’t end there.
“Something like Peckham Industries, then open a new manufacturing facility in Flint Township. Ground effects that building a new facility right across the street from the Flint assembly plant,” Rossmaessler said.
