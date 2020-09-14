The Genesee Health Plan is hosting its annual flu drive-thru vaccine event on Friday, Sept. 18.
The event will be held at the Genesee Health Plan located at 2171 S. Linden Rd. in Flint. It will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
During the event, people can drive through the service bay, roll down their window, roll up their sleeve, and receive their flu shot.
The event is free and free ice cream will be provided.
Mask or face coverings are required, and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.
The following additional services will be provided:
- COVID-19 information and testing sites
- Community resources
- Flu vaccine for children ages 4 and older
- Health care enrollment and resources
- Health screenings for women ages 40-64
- Support to complete your census
