The Genesee Health System was awarded a $3.8 million grant to increase and expand services to individuals involved in the court system who have a mental illness.
This program will focus on individuals who do not voluntarily participate in mental health services, but could be helped and supported with participation, GHS said in a press release.
“Genesee Health System is extremely happy to have received this grant. This will afford our consumers an additional level of care. Our partnerships with the Courts have been very successful and this newly funded program will expand those services, improving the quality of life for individuals with mental illness and ensuring they have stable uninterrupted treatment,” said Brian Swiecicki, vice president of business operations at GHS.
The grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be awarded over the next four years.
The first year will focus on working with existing partners and creating a network of community partners to meet regularly to collaborate and receive specialized training in addition to discussing challenges to Genesee County, GHS said.
