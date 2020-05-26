The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is distributing books to Genesee County students in Kindergarten through 6th grade.
Genesee ISD said they were doing this to make sure students across the county have the tools they need to maintain a consistent reading routine while Michigan schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The overall goal of our literacy campaign is to help increase student and family reading engagement at home, something that is even more important now that students are away from the classroom,” said Mary Behm, assistant superintendent of education and learning at GISD. “We know that reading is critically important and if we can get students in the habit of reading early it sets a solid foundation for learning.”
Officials said that with students learning at home during this time, GISD is doing what it can to ensure they have books at home to read.
GISD has secured books and other learning materials for children in Genesee County.
According to officials, GISD leaders, literacy coaches and, the Education Language Arts (ELA) coordinator worked with superintendents and staff to safely sort, compile, and distribute the books, and other resources, into the hands of K-6 students in each district.
“Our early childhood team distributed 2,040 literacy bags to students in GISD’s Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), Early Head Start, Head Start, and Successful Kids equals Involved Parents (SKIP) students and families,” stated Tricia Hill, executive director of the Center for Countywide Programs. “The literacy bags were filled with two books, literacy tips and activities, crayons, paper, our social-emotional resources, and flyers regarding emergency services for families. Our staff assembled the bags and then delivered them to the homes of our students (porch drops).”
Officials said students in GISD’s Special Education Center Programs also received books to help enhance their literacy skills.
“Special education staff have gone above and beyond to sort and safely deliver these resources to students. Students and families have been very appreciative of their ongoing efforts to support students during this time,” said Cherie Wager, assistant superintendent for special education services.
“This is an effort we have been working on for weeks and I want to thank everyone who has partnered with us to make it a reality,” said Superintendent of GISD Dr. Lisa Hagel. “Our distribution efforts started when we began distributing meals to students, and now we’ve been able to add books and learning materials to the list. We are doing everything we can to meet the critical needs of students in Genesee County during this challenging time.”
For more information on the literacy efforts underway, and learning at home resources available, to help ensure that children stay on a successful path to literacy, click here.
