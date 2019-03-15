At about 6:30 p.m. Friday Genesee Township Police responded to a crash on North Genesee Road between Richfield and Crosby Roads.
Chief John Mullaly confirmed that one person was killed.
The intersection remains closed while police piece together the cause of the crash.
Mullaly speculated that the driver who died in the crash possibly ran the stop sign, colliding with a second vehicle.
The second driver was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the drivers, and the vehicle types have not been released pending notification of families.
Police ask that motorists avoid the area until the intersection is reopened.
