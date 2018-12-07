A number of local communities are moving forward with efforts to opt out of recreational marijuana.
The city of Essexville already approved a measure to opt out, banning businesses from being able to sell the drug within the city.
Genesee County communities are making similar efforts as well.
“I’m not really in favor of it,” said Don Rasmussen, Genesee Township resident.
Rasmussen doesn’t want to see recreational marijuana facilities in his community.
Genesee Township is one of many municipalities across the state deciding whether or not it wants to allow recreational marijuana businesses within their borders.
Rasmussen has his mind made up.
“We have enough problems with the drinking and everything else that’s happening with people on the roads and general behavior. So if we don’t have to add to that, why add to it,” he said.
Fellow resident Janet Wilson disagrees.
“It would be a great thing,” Wilson said.
Wilson is a medical marijuana patient.
“I’ve been on it five years now and I used to take 14 prescription drugs a day for my epilepsy. I have not had a seizure in over three years now and I’ve had them since I was 8-years-old,” Wilson said.
TV5 reached out to the township supervisor for comment, but he was not available.
A township staff member did say an ordinance regarding recreational marijuana facilities is on the agenda for the upcoming board meeting on Tuesday. It is unclear if a vote will take place.
As for Rasmussen, he really doesn’t think it matters when the township decides.
“I think the people that are using it are going to keep using it and people that aren’t aren’t. So I don’t know if it makes a difference one way or the other,” Rasmussen said.
