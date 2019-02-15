A new lounge centered around cannabis is now open in Mid-Michigan.
The Rec Center in Genesee Township caters to marijuana smokers but does not sell or offer cannabis to its customers.
It may look like your average lounge filled with pool tables, games, and TVs.
But it’s a little different than most because here you’re allowed to smoke marijuana at your leisure.
“It’s entertainment more than anything but they can smoke weed too while they’re here,” said Anna Germain who owns The Rec Center.
A first of its kind lounge that recently opened in Genesee Township.
Germain said she got the idea for this place after the legalization of recreational marijuana last year.
She said the business does not sell or offer marijuana to their attendees, only providing a social place where they can smoke freely with others all while following Michigan’s marijuana laws on consumption and possession.
“So I took that and said what can I do with that, and I wanted to provide a place where they can use it because it’s really not regulated,” Germain said.
The Rec has a strict no alcohol policy and all users must be 21-years-old and over.
“I myself don’t go to bars, I don’t drink, I haven’t drank in 10 years,” said Lindsey Price.
Price attends The Rec Center often and said this place offers her and others a safer and more social environment than a bar, which Germain said is the goal to give marijuana users an open but legal space where they can smoke.
“We get new people every day, stopping in to check it out and everybody seems to be really thankful for this place,” Germain said.
The Rec Center also offers food, drinks, and live entertainment and is open from noon to 10 p.m.
