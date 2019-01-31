The Genesee Valley Center is closed on Jan. 31 due to a water main break.
The mall reported it will be closed all day on Thursday due to the weather-related incident.
Cindy Frohriep, Marketing Director for the mall, said the water main is located in the west parking lot and not in the building.
Crews are currently working on the issue, and the mall will most likely re-open tomorrow.
