The North American International Auto Show is taking over downtown Detroit this week.
One of the most buzzed about cars at the show is the Genesis G70.
“They don’t get much bigger than this. This is huge,” said Kevin Smith, senior group manager of PR for Genesis Motor America.
The car won the North American Car of the Year award on Monday, Jan. 14.
Smith said it is one of the toughest awards to receive.
“There’s 54 jurors from the U.S. and Canada,” Smith said. “And it’s several months worth of testing and evaluation and driving and voting and you go through steps and steps.”
Smith said the Genesis philosophy helps the luxury brand stand out from its competitors.
“It’s a very elegant, luxurious car,” Smith said. “But it’s also extremely athletic. It’s very quick. It handles very nicely, steering, chassis. It’s a blast to drive.”
Genesis has only been around for about three years. It started off as a luxury division of Hyundai but split off in 2015.
“So we haven’t been around that long, especially as a separate brand. But they’re working really hard at putting out some of the world’s best cars right out of the gate,” Smith said. “And this is proof-positive of that.”
A Genesis G70 starts at about $35,000.
Genesis currently has three vehicles available, with plans to unveil a crossover SUV in the next few years.
