Ever hear the term “Northern Lights” or the “Aurora Borealis”? Well Michigan, we may see a fantastic light show this weekend.
The aurora displays are beautiful seeing colors like green, pink and even blue.
NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 23rd, 2019.
We will be under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky Saturday night, so that will be the best chance to see the northern lights.
The farther north you are, you will have a better chance to experience the lights. But this time the northern lights may be seen as far south as the Michigan State line.
Some viewing tips to follow.
Make time for your eyes to adjust. Around 5 to 15 minutes and get away from any City lights.
If you take any photos, send them to wnemweb@meredith.com
