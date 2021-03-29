The City of Minneapolis, and much of the nation, are on edge as the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin gets underway. He's accused of murdering George Floyd last May when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.
It drew national attention to a racial justice reckoning. The impact was felt worldwide, including here in mid-michigan.
“It was just that breaking point for a lot of us,” said community activist DeShawn Hayes. “I’m glad that we as a nation of people stood up for ourselves.”
After the death of Floyd, Hayes was one of the many people hitting the streets demanding justice, organizing protests in Saginaw.
“It felt great its electric to see so many people come out and understand this is everyone’s fight it’s not just black peoples fight,” Hayes said.
It was more than a moment. It was a historic movement that he brought his kids out to witness.
“I do have biracial children,” Hayes said. “It was important for me for them to see this people coming together.”
10 months after Floyd’s death and a summer of protests the trial for Derek Chauvin is now underway. One that Hayes refers to as America’s trial.
“It’s not just in that city with just those people this is a problem that exists everywhere,” he said.
He believes that problem is the unarmed killing of black people and police brutality.
The trial brings back a lot of memories for DeWaun Robinson, president of Flint Black Lives Matter.
“It still hurts to this day and it brings back those old feelings and just those memories that image of seeing him on George’s neck,” Robinson said.
Robinson also hit the streets over the summer.
“We did a number of protests,” Robinson said. “I know BLM Flint we had protested all around the state of Michigan over 30 times.”
He says although the trial itself brings back heart breaking memories of what happened to Floyd, he's hoping it will also bring justice.
“I hope that Derek gets the max penalty and he’s sent away to prison,” he said. “Making sure that they feel the hurt and even their colleagues understand that this is serious.”
