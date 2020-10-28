George Herzberg has been found after being reported missing in Saginaw Township, according to his family.
The 82-year-old was reported missing from Saginaw Township about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Shortly before 10 p.m., his family said he had been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.