A Michigan police department is offering get out of jail free cards.
Bath Township Police said the cards are only available on February 30th at the police department front desk.
According to officials, they can be used “for a one time only get out of jail free. Just give it to your arresting Officer and they have no choice but to let you go. No questions asked. Come get them while they’re hot!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.