Country artist Josh Turner is heading to Mid-Michigan.
Turner is making a stop at Midland Center for the Arts on March 14, with special guest Mo Pitney.
Josh Turner is recognized for his 2003 Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, “Deep South.” He has scored multiple GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational County Music Awards.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. They are available online at midlandcenter.org, at the Center ticket office, or by calling 989-631-8250.
