Chances for a white Christmas received a nice shot in the arm for many of us here in Mid-Michigan on Thursday night and Friday morning. For others, we could still use a boost thanks to limited activity and more in the way of freezing drizzle. For all of us though, weather and road conditions will see steady improvement as we take to the roads or skies for Christmas weekend!
Overnight
Cloudy skies will have the run of things overnight. This, combined with little to no wind, will produce little in the way of temperature movement. Most of us will hover in the low 30s for much of the night, dipping only to the upper 20s by daybreak. The possibility exists for some patchy fog, so remain alert on the roads, even though snow and wintry precipitation have come to a close.
>> Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<
Saturday
High pressure will wedge its way in from the central Plains on Saturday, setting us up for good travel conditions statewide, and across much of the Midwest. Mostly cloudy skies will occasionally allow for a few breaks of sunshine, and highs will find their way back into the low 30s. Whether you're off to see the family or getting in some last-minute shopping, you can at least expect a smooth ride.
Christmas Eve
Those of us who missed out on the snow this time around will be relieved to see what the forecast has in store for us on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies with a little sun will get the day started, but those peeks of sun will be covered up quickly as a new disturbance sweeps in across Minnesota. As the system cuts across Lake Superior during the afternoon and evening, it will drag a new wave of snow in from the southwest and is expected to be heaviest across the southern half of our area this time around.
Our air mass will be taking a colder turn at the same time, seeing highs only top the mid 20s, so the snow will have not trouble accumulating. The snow will continue into most of Sunday night, so Santa will really be needing Rudolph's help as head heads into Michigan. 1"-2" of new snow may be on the ground south of the Tri-Cities by Christmas morning.
Christmas Day
Snow will still be falling for many of us as we open our presents on Christmas morning, but we'll see it taper off to scattered snow showers by afternoon behind the departing system. Mostly cloudy skies may allow for some sunny breaks between snow showers, with highs slated for the low 20s. We'll see breezier conditions too, so you can expect it to feel more like the teens.
Looking beyond the holiday, a new push of Arctic air will be settling in as we prepare to wrap up 2017. Take a look at where the mercury is headed in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
