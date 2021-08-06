Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Friday several Michigan law enforcement agencies worked together in the past week to locate over half of the missing and endangered children from the Genesee Human Strike Oppression Strike Team list.
27 identified people were on the GHOST missing and endangered children list before the planned rescue. After the rescue, the GHOST team laid eyes on 17 of the children on the list and were able to get them out of the system or make sure they are safe.
The team also saw two more who are out of state, and they are doing well.
As of May 25, 2021, 654 kids under the age of 18 are missing in the state of Michigan. 131 of those kids are under the age of 13 according to GHOST.
The rescue included four other counties including Genesee County.
