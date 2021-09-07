The head of a team that targets sexual predators said there's strength in numbers.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a Facebook live video Tuesday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) has partnered with more than a dozen police agencies around the state in the past 10-months.
More than three dozen offenders have been arrested, including more than two dozen in the past six months.
"Six months, this landscape of individuals have been arrested as predators coming to have sex with a 15 to 14, or 13-year-old boy or girls,” Swanson said.
The Genesee County Sheriff worked with 15 other sheriffs across Michigan. Swanson said predators have come from as far away as Ohio and Wisconsin.
One of the events that inspired the expansion of GHOST was the rescue of three teens in Flint Township in April of 2020, and the arrest of the people who sold them into sexual slavery.
"They ran a circuit. And by the time we rescued them, they'd already been sexed 400 times within three months,” Swanson said.
Swanson said GHOST has arrested 130 people since it began in 2018.
