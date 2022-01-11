Jan. 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Locally, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) has made dozens of arrests across the state and helped trapped victims in dangerous situations.
“The GHOST team immediately went off to the house, checked the phone, looked at the messages, and basically found this person who was chatting and set this person up, and made sure the 13-year-old was safe,” said Capt. William Lanning, with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
That is just one recent case out of more than 150 arrests over three years for GHOST.
“Specifically, the last two years we’ve done operations within the county. Approximately 50 operations targeting consumers of human trafficking. We’ve also trained and worked with 35 counties throughout the state,” Lanning said.
Lanning said all the operations with other counties have resulted in arrests.
“It’s here in Genesee County. Traffickers are among us. Consumers of child sex crimes are among us. And just the work we’ve done in the last year, year and a half, we’ve proven that it’s everywhere in the state. There’s not an area that it’s not in,” Lanning said.
There are a couple things to be wary of with your kids or friends.
“Children or females that are withdrawn, not in tune to other people, people that are hiding their, you know, if you have a kid or children that are being groomed online, hiding their phone from their parents. Not letting their parents check their phone,” Lanning said.
Sudden changes in relationships, attire, hygiene, and routines may also be signs.
GHOST will be having an open house at the Ascension Genesys Health Club on Jan. 26. There you can meet the team and get certified to know what to look for and how you can help others in trouble.
