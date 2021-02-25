A 49-year-old Flint man was arrested after coming under surveillance because of the dozens of 911 calls to his home in the past year.
The suspect had three outstanding warrants and was arrested by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson's GHOST team on Feb. 24. The arrest occurred while the team executed a search warrant at a house on the east side of Flint.
"He also has a, he's a sex offender, registry offender. He also has the, one of the warrants is for drug equipment. Also, there is a child neglect warrant. Also, there is another bench warrant, all from Hillsdale County," Genesee County Sheriff's Major Michael Angus said.
That's right on the border with Indiana and Ohio.
"At the beginning of our notification of this was in reference to the overdoses for which the GHOST team, under the direction of Sheriff Swanson, if there's an overdose, we're going to follow up on it and drive hard at figuring that out,” Angus said.
That overdose triggered a 911 phone call.
"The GHOST team responded rapidly, and in the follow up we learned and noticed how many 911 calls had come in from that location in reference to a variety of things, multiple overdoses," Angus said.
In total, 75 911 phone calls - including some for prostitution and drug use - were made. In the past year, eight overdoses happened at the residence.
"Sheriff Swanson is not going to tolerate these, has the GHOST team focused on overdose. When there's an overdose, we will pursue it. The GHOST team will pursue it and we will take action on it," Angus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.