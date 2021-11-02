The Flint water crisis settlement cognitive testing for minors group will visit the Genesee Health System’s Neurodevelopmental Center of Excellence (NCE) to offer comprehensive testing for children affected by the water crisis.
The testing group and the visiting neuropsychologists will be temporarily located within the NCE, located at 2700 Robert T. Longway Blvd. from Nov. 15 through January.
“GHS had the physical capacity to provide office and testing space for the settlement clinicians to do the work needed for the settlement, and the community is used to these types of services being offered in this location,” CEO of GHS Danis Russell said. “GHS has been involved in this process from the beginning, and we thought it was important to stay involved to help ensure the needs of the community are addressed. If the visiting clinicians find that children need a more thorough testing session than is offered through the Settlement, then a referral will be made for further testing through the NCE, and the referral is seamless while they are co-located in our building.”
If your child was involved in the water crisis settlement, you can call 810-496-4889 for their assessment.
GHS will continue to offer their longer assessment for children affected by the water crisis as well and can be reached at 810-496-5677.
