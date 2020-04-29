A G.I. Bill program has been created for essential workers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the "Futures for Frontliners" program on Wednesday, April 29.
The program provides a tuition-free pathway to college or a technical certificate to essential workers who don't have a college degree.
“The Futures for Frontliners program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have risked their lives on the front lines of this crisis. This program will ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree,” Whitmer said. “I want to assure all of our workers we will never forget those of you who stepped up and sacrificed their own health during this crisis. You’re the reason we’re going to get through this.”
The program is for workers staffing the hospitals and nursing homes, workers stocking the shelves at grocery stores, employees who provide child care to critical infrastructure workers, people who are manufacturing PPE, public safety workers, sanitation workers, and more.
