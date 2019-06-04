Giant painted letters have been catching people’s eyes throughout Saginaw.
“We like community projects,” said Steve Jordan, owner of Barrett Sign in Saginaw.
Jordan said his company teamed up with the local group Art and About to do something creative throughout Saginaw’s riverfront district.
“We started building letters, I mean, they’re six-foot tall letters. They’re about eight inches deep. We decided to move them up a little bit because they will be up in the winter. So we don’t want snow covering the letters, but we actually build them in house,” Jordan said.
Jordan said they are hoping to get people’s attention.
“The goal is to get people to explore the riverfront district. The Art and About group has really taken steps to promote the area,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the letters spell out Saginaw, but residents have to go on a scavenger hunt to find them all.
“They contacted seven local artists and the artists were responsible for coming up with the letter style, designing the font, and then also coming up with renderings on how to decorate the letter. Some have Saginaw themes, some don’t. Some are just artistic, but they’re all very cool,” Jordan said.
The letters will be up for everyone to enjoy throughout the summer.
Jordan said there will be a phase two in the works, but it’s a surprise.
