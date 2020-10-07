Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is calling for Republican legislative leaders to enact and enforce a mask requirement inside the House and Senate chambers.
He said Wednesday he fears for the safety of his family and others when lawmakers do not wear a face covering.
The Democrat presides over session in the Senate, which will return Thursday to start passing bills following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus orders.
The Legislature has been seen as exempt from the Whitmer administration's mask requirements due to the separation of powers.
Though legislators have been encouraged to wear masks, many Republicans do not or remove them for extended periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.