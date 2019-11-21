Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made history on Thursday as he became the first black lieutenant governor to sign a bill into law in Michigan's history.
“As the first black lieutenant governor to sign a bill into law, today’s historic action symbolizes the opportunity that exists when we create a space for more participation from a more diverse set of voices and experiences,” Gilchrist said. “Gov. Whitmer and I built the most diverse administration in our state’s history because we believe that our practices, policies, and proposals should reflect and enable Michiganders from all backgrounds to be successful.”
Gilchrist signed House Bill 4044 while serving as acting governor while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on a business trip in Israel.
The bill, which passed with strong bipartisan support, will reverse the lifelong ban on felons who submit applications for insurance producer licenses. The bill will allow the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to issue those licenses to people who have not been convicted of a felony in the last 10 years.
The new law will still provide exemptions for people with violent, fiduciary, or financial-related crimes, the state said.
The bill will take immediate effect.
