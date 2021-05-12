The Connecting Michigan Taskforce and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchirst are encouraging Michigan families to sign up for a new federal program to help lower the cost of high-speed internet service.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a program from the FCC, is making $3.2 billion available for eligible households to receive discounts of up to $50 per month on internet service yearly. Some internet service providers will also provide a one-time $100 discount toward the purchase of a tablet, laptop, or computer.
“With children learning online and parents working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how great the need for reliable and affordable high-speed internet access is in Michigan, just as it is everywhere in our country,” Gilchrist said. “Internet service is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. I’m committed to making sure that we level the playing field so that everyone in our state has an equal opportunity to take advantage of online resources and participate fully in our society and economy. We are working on getting the word out about the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to both broadband providers and residents across Michigan to ensure that every eligible household in our state has an opportunity to take advantage of this tremendous federal resource.”
More than $20 million in Connecting Michigan Communities grants have been awarded by the Whitmer administration to help bring internet service to about 12,000 homes and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.