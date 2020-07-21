The state of Michigan is encouraging residents to mask up.
“We can get ahead of this virus getting out of control if we all take our own individual responsibility,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist is encouraging residents to mask up as COVID-19 cases in Michigan continue to rise.
“If everyone wears a mask, we will slow the spread of COVID-19. Our hospital systems won’t be overwhelmed like they are in Florida. Our cases will not explode like they have been in Texas, if everybody masks up,” Gilchrist said.
With the recent uptick, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she will not hesitate to take a step backwards if the trend continues.
“I’ve been training my twin 6-year-olds on how to wear a mask, how to keep it over their nose in anticipation of them being able to resume a lot of activities safely,” Gilchrist said.
Activities like heading back to school. It is unclear how that will look this fall, but Gilchrist said school districts are prepared.
“We released our set of recommendations and requirements for schools depending on what phase the state is in,” Gilchrist said.
That will determine whether students will be present in class with masks or online at home.
“So if we mask up for Michigan, mask up for our kids, mask up for our educational professionals, the education system can get back on track,” Gilchrist said.
