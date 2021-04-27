The state health department is now working with the Genesee Community Health Center to bring mobile COVID-19 services to vulnerable populations.
This will bring COVID-19 testing and vaccines directly to the homes of those in most need.
"For a lot of people in a lot of communities, public health needs to come to them," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.
The state health department and Genesee Community Health Center is making critical COVID-19 resources available on wheels.
"These mobile units can literally drive testing and drive vaccines to a place where it doesn't exist. So, people can walk up, and get tested. Or we can drive to someone's home, if you're homebound, and get you that vaccine," Gilchrist said.
The infrastructure comes from the beginning of the pandemic.
"We established these vans, the state has a bunch of them, and our partners do too, and Genesee County was a participant in that program. Now we are using that infrastructure to not only deliver testing, but also deliver vaccinations," Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said it's a crucial step for Genesee County.
"Flint was a community that was hit very hard by this pandemic early on. A lot of people got sick, a lot of people went to the hospital, a lot of people passed away. And we don't want that to happen," Gilchrist said.
The mobile services include testing, vaccinations, PPE, along with food and other social services. It's intended for the most vulnerable populations, to leave no obstacles between them and important COVID-19 resources.
"This is an all-hands-on-deck, all tools and ideas on the table moment and we need it in these hard hit areas like Flint," Gilchrist said.
