Michigan’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 and its important role in the upcoming election was among the several topics discussed with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
“That is my responsibility as a public servant, to keep our people safe, keep people healthy, and to give them a chance to be successful,” Gilchrist said.
In a one-on-one interview with TV5, Gilchrist said he is focused on fight COVID-19 locally and helping Democrats win nationally.
“We appreciate the fact that voters in Michigan in 2018 voted overwhelmingly to enable everyone to request an absentee without an excuse. Because voting by mail is safe, and it’s convenient,” Gilchrist said.
On a national front, Gilchrist said he wants to help the Biden-Harris ticket carry Michigan which is a key battleground state.
President Trump won Michigan in 2016 by a margin of just 10,000 votes. Two years later Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won by a margin of 400,000 votes.
Gilchrist said the plan is to highlight what Democrats call Trump’s failures.
“Whether it’s the question of the failed COVID-19 response, the failed economic response to COVID-19, or the failed response to the calls for racial equality and justice. All of those are the three failures of the Trump presidency,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist is urging voters to start requesting ballots as early as Thursday, Aug. 20 to possibly skip the postal service issues completely.
“When they receive them, to fill them out and drop them off in person. Take them to your local election administrator’s office, put them in the dropbox that we have all over the state,” Gilchrist said.
When it comes to Michigan schools reopening to in-person and online learning, Gilchrist said charting a path forward involves everyone.
“And everyone needs to be at the table. Public health officials at the local level, our local school administrators and leaders, our education professionals, our families, and our students. And so, it’s going to be a collective conversation. It would be easy if there was an easy answer, but we need to be careful and put safety first,” Gilchrist said.
