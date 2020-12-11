With the potential for a coronavirus vaccine within days, distrust remains high among those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
As elected leaders and public health experts work to prioritize its distribution, the state of Michigan created a bipartisan commission aimed at raising awareness about the vaccine and to reinforce its importance.
"This is very, very, very important," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist wants all Michigan residents to know if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a vaccine for COVID-19, it's safe.
"No vaccine is going to be distributed in Michigan without that approval. And that approval means that it will be safe for people," Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said many people within communities of color, have questions and concerns about a large-scale vaccination process. Gilchrist said every effort will be made to reassure everyone that an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine is safe.
"We also are going to be very public with our protect Michigan commission. To make sure that trusted leaders and advisors in the business community, the medical community, are all talking about the importance of vaccination, the safety of vaccination, how easy it is to get vaccinated,” Gilchrist said. “We have people who are going to be getting vaccinated publicly like Dr. Khaldun, like myself, like the governor."
Gilchrist is encouraging people to come forward with their questions so that state leaders can get those questions answered and those answers can be spread throughout the community. Gilchrist said it's important for people to trust and get vaccinated so that Michigan can move forward.
"I do not want to see another person get sick. I don't want to see another person hospitalized, or on a ventilator, or sadly passing away,” Gilchrist said. “And so, one of the tools that we have to be able to prevent that is by people getting vaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.