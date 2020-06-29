It’s been more than a month since George Floyd was killed while in police custody.
Floyd’s death sparked outrage across the world. Millions are demanding police reform.
On Monday, June 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed additional reform policies for officers in the state.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the reforms are not just about the use of force, they should also strengthen the relationship between the community and police.
“We’re making a bold statement saying that every community in our state deserves safety and to experience safety in the truest sense,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said the proposal is critically important to communities across the state.
“We all deserve to feel like in our communities everyone is on the same team to end the adversarial relationships between law enforcement and some people in our communities,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said he wants to see change because he too has had bad experiences with police.
“As a black man, I have been pulled over and harassed by police at different points in my life including when I was 16 right after I started driving; having my first harassment by police when I was just 10-years-old,” Gilchrist said.
The proposed police reform policies are made up of four blocks. They are policy, personnel, public engagement, and prevention and responsibility.
Gilchrist said the administration is committed to ending the reality of a broken relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
“That’s what this is really about. Changing that relationship. We’re on the same team. We all matter,” Gilchrist said.
