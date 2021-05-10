Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited mid-Michigan on Monday to push for more residents to get vaccinated while receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It is all part of an effort to keep Michigan on track in the "Vacc to normal" plan. In Michigan, 55 percent of adults ages 16 and up have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot. That is the benchmark Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set to allow in-person work at offices. The re-opening step will occur on May 24.
"We know there is so much work to do," Gilchrist said.
That is why Gilchrist received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vehicle City. That marked the first stop of the "Making Real Change" tour, which will promote vaccinations throughout the state.
"I see this is a demonstration of that effort. There are mortality rate disparities, there are straight up health disparities, there’s disparities when it comes to education and economic access. Our administration is committed to working to a eradicate those disparities. And that starts with making real change right here today in the city of Flint," Gilchrist said.
The lieutenant governor was joined by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, ear nose and throat doctor in Flint, who gave the shot.
Mukkamala said while the demand for vaccines has been trending down, the importance is still up there.
"We knew that wasn’t going to last. We knew we were going to get to this phase where it would require a conversation. Not just pull up and roll down the window, show us your arm and we'll give you a shot. We knew it wasn't going to be that easy forever. And now we’re at the point where he needs a conversation," Mukkamala said.
Gilchrist encourages everyone to sign up and get inoculated. He said COVID-19 has hit the entire state hard but even more so in communities with people of color.
He said it’s also important to reassure people in black communities the vaccines are safe and available.
"We know there is so much work to do. You can call and text and get an appointment the same day in most communities across the state of Michigan. Accessibility is a problem we’re working to solve," Gilchrist said.
