In his 25-city-tour, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made a stop on Tuesday in Flint.
The goal of the “Thriving Cities” tour is to have conversations with Michiganders directly about the impacts of investments to help cities thrive and explore the challenges cities are facing.
"The Thriving Cities tour is focused on increasing the quality of life and uplifting economic opportunity in Flint and across the state of Michigan," Gilchrist said. "Cities like Flint offer tremendous opportunity to Michiganders and we are proud of the progress we have made to help families, communities, and small businesses in our cities thrive. However, cities continue to have underlying, unmet needs, and the COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the disparities that Michiganders of color in cities face daily.”
Congressman Dan Kildee welcomed Gilchrist to his hometown of Flint, the second stop on the tour.
“Flint is a strong and resilient community. Like many older, industrial Midwest towns with a rich manufacturing heritage, Flint faces challenges, too,” Kildee said. “When we invest in communities like Flint, we all benefit. That’s why I am working in Congress to secure additional federal resources and help enact state and federal policy to invest in and help revitalize Flint. Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist continue to be great partners in this effort.”
