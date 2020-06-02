The county is still mourning the death of George Floyd.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said police brutality is an issue that hits close to home for him. He said he’s witnesses unpleasant exchanges with authorities in the past.
“Well, I think that the demonstrators in the streets calling for equity and calling for justice. Not only do I understand but I emphasize as a black man in the state and the country with police violence that I have seen with my own eyes,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist believes that mending the fence between the police and the people has already started. It is a bridge being build between the community and law enforcement.
“What it demonstrates is that we have people in law enforcement at every level that are not only capable but willing to step up ad do the right things and say that we can make a difference about the choices. About how we build relationships with the community and I commend those law enforcement leaders for doing that, and they are the ones that we need to support,” Gilchrist said.
While the protest is one thing, violence and rioting are another.
Gilchrist said he condemns the violence and rioting that is going on.
“I condemn those who are coming out for a very different reason. Looking to be destructive and to sow destruction. And to frankly snuff out the message and the intent of these protests which is to combat the inherent and structural racism that has contributed to these inequities. But they are looking to have the story be destruction and chaos and I don’t think that is productive, and it’s dangerous to communities,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said it has been a rough couple of weeks at the governor’s office. He said they have been dealing with the riots, protest, the 500-year flood, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.