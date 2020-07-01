A 9-year-old girl has died following a fire at her west side Detroit home. The fire was reported about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
WJBK-TV reports that the girl's 6-year-old sister was in critical condition at a hospital and that their parents suffered cuts and bruises.
A 6-year-old boy was not injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
