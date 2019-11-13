GENERIC: Snowmobile track
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger on a snowmobile has died after a crash with another snowmobile.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Oakland County's Independence Township. The sheriff's office says the girl was riding with a 13-year-old boy when their snowmobile struck a snowmobile being driven by the boy's father.

The boy was in stable condition Wednesday. All were riding helmets.

The girl lived in Orion Township and attended Lake Orion schools. Her name was not released.

