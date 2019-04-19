Officials at a northern Michigan resort say a 14-year-old girl has drowned in a pool inside the property.
Boyne Mountain Resort officials said in a release Friday the teen was found unresponsive Thursday evening in three feet of water in the resort's Clock Tower Lodge pool. Attempts were made to resuscitate her by emergency workers at the pool and later at a hospital.
The release says she was in the pool area with her parents and sister. It wasn't known how long she had been underwater.
Boyne Mountain says its swimming pools are not staffed with lifeguards. The family was staying at an adjacent lodging facility.
Officials did not identify the girl.
Boyne Mountain is near Boyne Falls in Charlevoix County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.