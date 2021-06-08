Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham notified TV5 shortly before 5:30 p.m. that a helicopter was on the ground on Wheeler Road after a girl was hit by a car.
The crash closed Wheeler between Eight Mile Road and Nine Mile Road.
The girl's condition is not known. Sheriff Cunningham said more details will be released in the hours ahead.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
